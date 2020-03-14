Yes, the Bank’s rescue plan goes into effect, the withdrawal limit should end next week – news from India

The government has informed the Bank of Crisis Bank’s recovery plan after the cabinet requested and said that the maximum withdrawal limit of up to Rs 50,000 would be lifted in three business days.

“The order for a moratorium on a reconstructed bank issued by the Government of India … will expire on the third business day at 6:00 pm from the start date of this program,” the government said in a notice on Friday.

On March 5, the RBI seized control of Yes Bank Ltd, limited its withdrawal to the tune of Rs 50,000 and introduced restrictions on its operations by April 3, to launch a rescue plan for the troubled bank.

The government has also announced the appointment of Prashant Kumar, former CEO and Deputy MD of State Bank of India (SBI) to the position of CEO and MD of the reconstructed Da Bank. Kumar has been appointed administrator of Yes Bank by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after placing the troubled lender under a moratorium on March 5.

Kumar will leave as administrator within seven days of the end of the moratorium.

The government has also appointed former non-executive Punjab National Bank president Sunil Mehta as non-executive president. Mahesh Krishnamurthy and Atul Bheda are non-executive directors. A new board should also be formed within seven days of the lifting of the moratorium.

The notice also states that “an investor bank (SBI) will appoint two more officers as directors,” and “RBI may appoint one or more additional directors as needed.”

The authorized share capital is to be changed to Rs 6,200 crore and the number of equity shares is to be changed to Rs 3,000 crore 2. The authorized share capital will still be Rs 200 crore. Investors will be given shares on the reconstructed bank with a share of Rs 10, the notice said.

The primary investor, who is SBI, “must not reduce its equity stake below 26 percent of the total equity of the reconstructed bank a full three years from the date of the share award,” the notice said.

According to the announcement, a non-investor investor (SBI) investor “may exercise voting rights to the extent of its ownership interest, or 9 percent of the total voting rights of all shareholders of a reconstructed bank, or as far as the RBI may decide, whichever is lower. “

On March 5, the RBI replaced Yes Bank’s board of directors due to a serious deterioration of its financial position and appointed Prashant Kumar an administrator.

. (ToTranslate Marks) Yes Bank