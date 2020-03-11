The Mumbai Special Court on Wednesday extended the custody of Bank founder Rana Kapoor in the Enforcement Directorate until March 16. Kapoor was held by a probing agency on money laundering charges.

The Enforcement Administration announced on Wednesday in a special court of the Anti-Money Laundering Act (PMLA) that Kapoor had sanctioned loans worth Rs 30,000 crore, of which it converted loans of Rs 20,000 crore into inefficient assets (NPA). The agency is now studying the accounts that converted the NPA.

Kapoor, 62, formerly Dr. Med. And the CEO of a private bank, arrested ED in Mumbai on March 8 under PMLA provisions for allegedly not cooperating in the investigation.

Kapoor was produced before a special court of PMLA on Wednesday by the ED, which has sought his continued detention for another seven days. The court later extended custody of Kapoor to the ED until March 16.

After Kapoor was produced, the court asked him if he had any complaints of ill-treatment of ED officers. Kapoor, who admits he has hearing problems, told the court that he had taken him for treatment and that he had no complaints against the agency.

ED adviser Sunil Gonsalves began his argument and told the court that Kapoor and his family were affiliated with 78 companies. The agency claimed to be scanning for companies affiliated with Kapoor and his family.

Gonsalves claimed that the agency is now checking whether the £ 20,000 worth of money was diverted to 78 companies affiliated with Kapoor and his family and whether there was a “quid pro quo”.

The ED also argued that they should check where the money went and whether the transactions were real.

The Special Judge, however, requested documents from the agency to confirm their request. “Do not bring documents in support of the soil you have raised,” the court told the agency. The agency later drafted the forensic audit records of Yes for the court’s insight.

Later, the objection was raised by Kapoor’s lawyer Satish Manashinde, saying that after Kapoor left the bank, the NPA account was only 1% of the total loan. He claimed that Kapoor was made as a scapegoat.

The defense raised questions about searches conducted by the Kapoor House Enforcement Administration long before the case was registered. Manashinde argued that when the ED conducted the searches, the CBI did not register the case. “The predicate offense was registered much later by the CBI, and before that the ED began its examination and the ED case was registered,” the defense lawyer claimed.

By law, the ED can only initiate an investigation after another agency registers financial fraud offenses.

The ED countered the issue and argued that the search was conducted in a case of money laundering against the DHFL. It was during this time that the agency found material related to money laundering by Kapoor and then a separate case was recorded.

Manashinde further claimed that when he left the bank, the condition of the bank was much better, but the administration which subsequently took power failed. “I cannot be held responsible for the failure of the current management,” Manashinde claimed.

Manashinde has denied allegations that Kapoor retaliated against giving the loan. He added that no bribe was taken. Kapoor was the highest paid banker and having received from the bank a maximum of Rs 50 a year from 2004 until recently, Manashinde claimed to have received awards from various institutions as the best banker.

The defense further argued that there could be no allegations of money laundering in bank transactions with DHFL, as the money had been taken over long before the said transaction.

The agency claimed that Yes Bank had purchased debentures worth DHL 30,000. Instead, the DHFL approved a loan of 600 kroner for Doit Urban Ventures Pvt Ltd, the company where Kapoor’s daughters are. The loan was given without adequate security.

The defense claimed that all three daughters had given bail and were able to repay the loan amount of 600 crowns, and it never took the form of a blowback. He also said that there are documents showing how the said money is being used.

