Yes, the custody of the bank’s founder, Rana Kapoor, at the Enforcement Administration (ED) was extended from Monday to March 20. Kapoor was arrested on March 8; already under ED custody on money laundering charges.

The agency sought further custody of Kapoor, alleging that the bank provided loans to the joint venture for the real estate company HDIL group, for the renovation of a building that was later used to offset costs by HDIL.

ED told the court she wanted to question Kapoor about various records and documents relating to several transactions.

Advocating for the ED, Attorney-General Anil Singh claimed that Kapoor had approved the joint venture loan, namely M / s Mack Star Marketing Pvt Ltd – part of which is HDIL – without proper documentation. M / s Mack star marketing Pvt Ltd is a joint venture of the De Shaw Group and the promoters of HDIL.

The ED further claimed that HDIL received a loan from Bank that it could not pay. Therefore, the agency claimed that, with the help of Kapoor, HDIL obtained a loan in the name of one of the joint ventures.

The loan was obtained to repair a building that was built just two years ago. “The building was built for Rs 100 crore and the loan is higher than the total cost of construction,” Singh claimed. The ED claimed that HDIL had received a loan of 202.1 kroner of rune, of which 140 kroner was crown for repair of a building located in Andhera.

The agency further claimed that the loan was approved even when the majority of shareholders objected and wrote letters to the bank. “The loan was approved to repair the building while it was later used to repay commissions and loans to prevent the HDIL account from turning over to the NPA,” Singh claimed.

In addition, the agency also cited that business of buying property in Lutyens Delhi. The property belonged to the Avanta group owned by Gautam Thap. The agency claimed that the property was bought by a company where Kapoor’s wife is a major shareholder.

Kapoor’s lawyer Satish Manashinde objected to the allegation, claiming that Yes Bank’s founder was singling out and had done nothing illegal. Manashinde justified all the transactions cited by the prosecution as regular banking practices and argued that there was nothing wrong with all the transactions.

Manashinde also pointed out that the loan repayments turned over non-performing assets (NPAs) after Kapoor left the bank. He also said that the government’s decision to revoke the licenses of several telecommunications and coal companies also contributed to this.

