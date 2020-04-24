Yes, Trump’s Recommended Vaccination for Your Coronavirus Can Be Cured

Of the President Donald TrumpThe most potent drug response to coronavirus has been dedicated to the failure of the COVID-19 treatment, saying that drugs like hydroxychloroquine are panacea for even life-threatening infections. the doctor ordered another. “What must you lose? Take it, “Trump said of the malaria vaccine in April, only after the withdrawal of the drug after studies suggested that hydroxychloroquine would have no effect on COVID-19 patients. ill or real cause more death.But as Trump thinks the drug could lose its approval, the president advocates for more and more coronavirus treatment. After a White House poll conducted Thursday that suggested light and antibiotics like isopropyl alcohol and bleach could kill coronavirus on the field, Trump get on with his own medical advice: Why not just get those things in the body and kill the coronavirus that way?

US officials say Americans “wash” their bodies with antibodies to treat coronavirus, Bill Bryan, who heads the Department of Homeland Security and Research, to make cleaning chemicals capable of killing coronavirus on the field. “I see the antibiotic, where it gets (the virus) in a matter of minutes – a minute – and is there a way we can do some of that by injecting it into the interior, or almost clean up, ”Trump said on social media. “Because you find it is in the lungs and it causes a lot of lungs in the lungs, so it’s interesting to get tested. So you have to use doctors, but it’s fine with me. (When Bryan said his clinic hadn’t done any research there, the manager replied, “Maybe it worked, maybe it didn’t work.”) The president also complied. Bryan’s comment states that coronavirus will die. faster than in sunshine and heat, the warm weather by announcing that light can also cure coronavirus once the virus is already in the body. Trump said “We think we hit the body with a very good light, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very light,” and then I said if you bring light inside, that’s you can do it by skin or in other ways. . The president later asked the public health minister Dr. Deborah Birx if any of the current treatments use light or heat to treat a new coronavirus. “I said maybe you can, you can’t. I’m not a doctor, but I’m like someone who has a good sense of what you know — what, “Trump said, pointing to his head. Birx replied that he had” never seen “or used gold. to treat “infection”, although fever is the main way in which the body kills bacteria.

Clearly, there are a number of disadvantages including the Trump line of thought here. Antibiotics like bleach, isopropyl alcohol, and cleaners like Lysol and Clorox are not safe to eat, and can pose serious health risks to the outside body, with coronavirus causing it. for an increased incidence of poisoning injuries caused by cleaning products. (Avoid bleach and sugary drinks!) “The thought of getting an injection or something for body wash is unacceptable, and it is scary,” the author said. pediatrician and international health expert Dr. Vin Gupta told NBC News about the presidential message. “It’s a model that people use when they want to kill themselves.”

Although the potential benefits of sunlight and global warming of coronavirus are still unclear – many areas where global warming and weather still contain coronavirus – ultraviolet light problems most likely to get rid of coronavirus, UVC light, stronger than regular sunlight, and it is unlikely to expose your skin to it. As UV light is getting hyped as a way to eliminate the external environment of coronavirus, the World Health Organization even issued a special warning about using ultraviolet light on your hands or other the surface of the skin, given the irritation that may occur. “UVC is a very poor product – you shouldn’t get it,” Dan Arnold, which operates the UV light technology, told the BBC. “It can take several hours from sunshine UVB, but UVC takes a few minutes. If your eyes are exposed… you know what your mood is if you look at the sun? It was like the 10th time, just after a few minutes. ”

