Yes, your boss can fire you for a Facebook message

Former Babson College Director of sustainability Asheen Phansey has learned a valuable lesson this week: employers can fire you via a Facebook (or other social media) post. There are of course exceptions – you can discuss the terms of employment. But posts that can have a bad impact on the employer are no-go. Even if you insist that your message was a joke.

Phansey acquired a certain amount of internet fame when Phansey, as tensions between the United States and Iran, after the order of President Trump to assassinate Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, posted on Facebook: lovers tweet American cultural heritage that he would bomb. Um … Mall of America? Kardashian residence? “

We are hardly the front runners in a comedy club, but you would think that a “joke” about bombing a public space such as the Mall of America, in a city that endured its own terrorist attack during the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, attended by Babson runners, would have raised an internal red flag with the text ‘don’t do it’.

But no. Phansey posted, and his “joke” was an epic failure.

As Lisa Kashinsky of the Boston Herald has reported, Phansey said he was terminated by Babson College. And he feels the victim of it.

“I am disappointed and sad that Babson has decided to abruptly end my 15-year relationship with college just because people intentionally misinterpreted a joke I made to my friends on Facebook,” he said.

Babson is a private employer. And private employers have that right.

“Babson College conducted a quick and thorough investigation regarding a message that was shared on an employee’s personal Facebook page that does not reflect the values ​​and culture of the College,” the school said. “Based on the results of the research, the employee is no longer a Babson College employee.”

The college also said: “condemns any form of threatening words and / or actions that approve of violence and / or hatred.”

There is probably a social media policy around Human Resources – always worth a look before the keyboard is activated.

Phansey is of course not the only one. The internet is full of fire-worthy Facebook faux pas. One person told People magazine: “I was younger and an idiot. I posted something on Facebook about wanting to go home and play The Sims, so I could make it (the telecommunications store I worked for) and then slowly kill all the customers. I worked a late night shift in a mall and forgot that our new colleague had added me to Facebook days earlier. “

Just a joke. But we don’t think the company was smiling.

Of course Phansey flashed the “free speech” card.

“I had hoped that Babson, a higher education institution that I love and to which I have given a lot, would have defended and supported my right to freedom of expression,” said Phansey.

Freedom of expression is defined as the right of people to make their views public without interference from the government, subject to the laws against defamation, incitement to violence or rebellion, etc. The first amendment protects us against the government censoring our speech or suppressed. It does not apply to private organizations.

Lata Nott, executive director of the New Amendment Center of the Newseum, commented: “It is the right of the company to discipline the speech of their employees.”

And now Phansey, like so many who have been terminated due to regrettable posts on social media, is out of work. And that Facebook message will follow him.