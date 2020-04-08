Yesterday’s election in Wisconsin was a total mess

Yesterday, Wisconsin became the first state to hold an election program after the US COVD-1 coronavirus shut down most aspects of public life, and it was a complete commotion.

Until yesterday, there was a fierce battle over whether political leaders of the state would even hold elections. Wisconsin’s Democratic governor, Tony Evers, tried to postpone the election – another 15 states took their primary – but Republican lawmakers rejected it, and on Monday, the Conservative-led U.S. Supreme Court withdrew his executive order.

The court also rejected the lower court’s decision to increase absentee voting. The absentee ballots should be postmarked by Tuesday (which was a slight extension of the previous rule that they had to accept immediately), but the states were not prepared to make a huge sacrifice in requesting these ballots (who, understandably, did not want to vote privately because of the virus) ), And they had a huge backlog. It has been reported that thousands of people did not even get their ballots.

The absentee ballot is back in WI now top 10 million

Missing ballot figures for today’s April election:

Requested: 1,287,827

Sent: 1,275,177

Returns: 1,003,422

This last number will continue to increase until Monday, we do not know how much it will get close to 1,275,177

– Craig Gilbert (@wiswitter) April 8, 2020

So, yesterday, Wisconsin voters were forced to choose between their health and safety and their civil rights.

These came just two years after Wisconsin Republicans voted to reduce the initial vote to just two weeks. To make matters worse, hundreds of polling stations across the state have closed, which meant lines around the block for several hours were left open at several places by Tuesday morning.

Polls open in minutes. The only polling location in the city, see the Waukesha Line here .twitter.com / Uqg08gannt

– Matt Smith (@matsmith_news) April 7, 2020

Welcome to America. Milwaukee went to FIVE from 100 polling places for this election. An entire city is trying to vote in five places during a global pandemic where we are under house order. # Wisconsin PandemicVoting https://t.co/88zftMQBOo

– Sami Schachlak (@ DRSami Schachlock) April 7, 2020

It is absolutely unreasonable that this is a party issue, but of course it was Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg wrote in his dissenting opinion that the court’s move would “greatly discount”, and the democratic voters who were harmed by this deprivation – poor voters, POCs and For those who live in larger cities (hence the longer lines and, therefore, increased risk), skew the blue. On.

Wisconsin’s Democratic Party chief, Ben Wickler, said in a statement that the court’s decision “will appoint an unknown number of Wisconsinites to their deaths.” Justice Ginsberg said it “imprints the mind.”

It is still unclear what the situation in Wisconsin could set for other state’s primary and November general elections. Donald Trump is clearly in favor of Republicans, pushing for politicization of votes during the epidemic. During his press briefing on Monday, he accused Democrats of pretending to be concerned about security while pushing for easier voting. He called it “corrupt” against absentee voting.

“Now, mail ballots – they cheat. Ok People cheat, “he said. “Mail ballots are a very dangerous thing for this country, because they are fraudulent. They go and collect them. They are fraudulent in many cases. You have to vote. And they should have voter ID in their way. If you really want to do this correctly, your voter ID. Contains.

However, Wisconsin has a voter ID law.

Trump has also mocked Joe Biden for considering a virtual version of the Democratic National Convention this summer.

Joe Biden wanted to shift the date of the Democrat National Convention to a later time. Now he wants a “virtual” convention, where he doesn’t have to show up. Yes, I wonder why? Also, what happened to that phone call that he told Fake News that he wanted me to do?

– Donald J. Trump (@RealDonaldTrump) April 6, 2020

“Yes, I wonder why?” Because he takes this epidemic seriously and doesn’t want to endanger people, which obviously Trump doesn’t understand.

