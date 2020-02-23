[yet-another-overlook-for-duplantis-at-6.19-meters]



PARIS (Reuters) – Armand Duplantis cleared six.01 meters conveniently to gain an indoor conference in Clermont Ferrand on Sunday but for the 2nd time in 5 days the Swede could not crack his have pole vault entire world file.

The 20-12 months-previous unsuccessful in three makes an attempt at six.19 meters, 8 days immediately after beating his individual finest mark to get the record to six.18 meters.

Duplantis initially defeat Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie’s history of 6.16 meters by one particular centimeter on Feb. eight.

Lavillenie, the organizer of Sunday’s ‘All star Perche’ in Clermont Ferrand, took portion in the celebration and finished next to Duplantis with 5.94 meters.

Ukrainian Sergey Bubka’s 6.14m mark in 1994 remains the maximum outside clearance but the IAAF has not distinguished concerning indoor and outdoor data in pole vault since 2000.

Bubka defeat his very own entire world document at four consecutive conferences in 1991.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot Modifying by Clare Fallon)