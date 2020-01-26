Yew Sin-Ee Yi wins the first title of the year Sports

Malaysians Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi were among the seven players that BAM had excluded from the national team. – Bernama picture

KUALA LUMPUR, January 26 – Malaysian independent doubles Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi won their first title this year as the world’s twentieth couple after beating Chinese Huang Kai Xiang-Liu Cheng in the double final of the Thailand Masters 2020 in Bangkok had defeated. today.

Yew Sin-Ee Yi, one of seven players who were banned from the national team by the Badminton Association of Malaysia last December, took 72 minutes to make a sweet 18-21, 21-17, 21-17 comeback win over the win chinese couple.

The couple were the only Malaysians in the finals at the Huamark Indoor Stadium after the national men’s doubles Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong and two mixed doubles. Tan Kiang Meng-Lai Pei Jing and Goh Soon Huat-Lai Shevon James lost in the semi-finals yesterday.

Yew Sin-Ee Yi celebrated a comfortable 21:17, 21:14 win over Lee Jhe Huei-Yang Po Hsuan from Taiwan to reach the final.

Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus was crowned men’s individual champion after a 16:21, 21: 13, 21:12 victory over the Japanese Kenta Nishimoto, while the Japanese Akane Yamaguchi won the women’s individual title after 21: 16, 22: 16 , 20 wins against South Korean An Se Young.

Cheng Qing Chen-Jia Yi Fan of China won the women’s doubles after defeating South Korean Baek Ha Na-Jung Kyung Eun 17:21, 21: 17, 21: 15.

In the mixed doubles category, Hafiz Faizal-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja from Indonesia defeated the Englishman Marcus Ellis-Lauren Smith with 16: 21, 21: 13 and 21: 16 and was crowned champion. – Bernama