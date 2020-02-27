yg-enjoyment-confirms-new-woman-team-is-in-the-performs

YG Enjoyment is gearing up to debut a new woman group.

On February 27, SPOTV Information described that the company is doing work to start a new woman group in the 2nd half of the 12 months. YG Enjoyment has reportedly finalized the group users and a short while ago signed artists contracts with them.

In reaction to the experiences, YG Amusement commented, “It is genuine that we are organizing a new woman team,” and explained, “The precise aspects will be revealed through an formal announcement later on on.”

The company added, “We are presently concentrating on new album preparations for BLACKPINK and WINNER.”

YG Entertainment is also getting ready for the new boy team TREASURE to debut this calendar year.

Source (one) (two)