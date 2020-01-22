YG Entertainment denies rumors of BIGBANG’s G-Dragon tour in China

YG Entertainment has denied recent rumors that BIGBANG’s G-Dragon is on tour in China, and has warned fans of potential scams.

On January 22, YG Entertainment released the following statement:

Hello, this is YG Entertainment.

We would like to take this opportunity to draw attention to recent rumors regarding G-Dragon’s tours to China.

Recently, Chinese ticket booking sites and personal messages on WeChat have published false notices that G-Dragon will be touring China. We have confirmed that some have even started to open reservations and pre-registrations.

The information about the China tour being promoted is completely false.

All official information on concerts and tours is only available on the official YG Entertainment website. We ask fans to be wary of any concert that is not listed on the official YG website.

We hope that none of the many fans who love G-Dragon will suffer fraud as a result of these false notifications.

Thank you.

G-Dragon was released from the military in October 2019 and BIGBANG is currently preparing to perform at Coachella in April.

