Yifei Liu plays the role of Mulan in a new character poster for a live remake! | Disney, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, Jason Scott Lee, Jet Li, Films, Mulan, Yifei Liu, Yoson An

Yifei Liu plays the main character in the next Disney live remake of the classic film Mulan and she is at the center of a new character poster!

The studio has unveiled six character posters in total and they also show Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee like Böri Khan, Yoson An like Cheng Honghui, Gong Li like Xianniang, and Jet Li like the emperor.

Here is the synopsis of the film: When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the imperial army to defend the country against the invaders of the North, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, intervenes to take the place of his sick father. Passing herself off as a man, Hua Jun, she is put to the test at each stage and must exploit her inner strength and embrace her true potential. It’s an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation … and a proud father.

Although the film is not a musical, the film’s latest trailer features the song “Reflection” incorporated into the score. We hope to have more moments like this throughout the film!

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB