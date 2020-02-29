[Yikes: Try out to Enjoy This Clip of Chris Matthews Perplexing Tim Scott and Jaime Harrison Without Cringing]

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews improperly determined Senator Lindsey Graham‘s Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison for Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) in a live job interview Friday night.

Harrison is a Democratic applicant working versus Graham for the senate seat in which is up occur November of 2020.

Confusion immediately struck, with the MSNBC host viewing stating to Harrison, “I see you standing next to the person you’ll defeat there, possibly, it’s possible, maybe, Lindsey Graham,” pointing at footage of Scott, who was standing together with Graham at Trump’s rally Friday night.

You could then listen to individuals desperately calling out “Tim Scott” to prevent the oncoming trainwreck.

“Oh, I’m sorry. Huge slip-up. Mistaken identification, sir. Sorry. Tell me how you’ll beat Lindsey,” the MSNBC host ongoing, searching for to get well from the oversight.

“He is down in Charleston tonight with the president and we just released our to start with Television advertisement to strike Lindsey Graham on hypocrisy he had the previous number of several years. This is a guy you cannot belief. This is a dude doesn’t have a moral compass,” Harrison said.

Enjoy previously mentioned, by way of MSNBC.