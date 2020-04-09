YNW Melly Says Family of Victims Don’t Want To Be Released In Prison

exclusive

YNW Melly should not be released from prison even if he has COVID-19 … even if that’s the way his family sees victims.

As we heard … the rapper begged to be released from jail in Florida, where he is awaiting trial on his second murder case, because he claimed he was infected with coronavirus, and could not get proper treatment. take care behind bars.

However, according to new documents obtained by TMZ … the family of one of the victims, Christopher Thomas, Melly says no release because he feared he could be a threat to them and to other witnesses.

The Thomas family, represented by the attorney John Phillips, says it’s a pain to sit back and watch as streaming companies continue to advocate “horrific abandonment.”

He mentions 2 of Melly’s songs – “Murder on My Mind” and “Two Face” – with lyrics that they believe refer to the murders and possible scare of witnesses.

As you know … Melly has been living in a Florida prison for over a year he was forced the double killing his 2 palms. He asked the judge if he could come out of jail and be placed under house arrest and pay for his own treatment of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the family of Anthony Williams, some of the alleged victims, were also opposed to the release of YNW … something they believe he does not deserve.

Lawyers in the Williams family of Steinger, Greene & Feiner tell us … “While our company and Anthony Williams’ family have sympathy for anyone affected by COVID-19, we do not believe this is a justified release He must remain in custody until a jury decides his fate. ”