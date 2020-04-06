YNW Melly says she died from COVID-19, Request for Prison Release

exclusive

YNW Melly begs a judge to release him from prison … because he says he is about to die from COVID-19.

The rapper’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, filed legal documents, obtained by TMZ, claiming that the rapper – in prison awaiting his murder case – suffered severe panic, heavy breathing, headache and body aches since he was tested positive for coronavirus.

Cohen said Melly weighed 114 pounds and was NOT monitored by medical personnel whenever they wanted. And, here it is … Cohen claims Melly was upgraded to a cell with another inmate with COVID-19 … and has fears “if the virus could detect or transmit reoccurring among individuals . “

Cohen admitted that there was a lack of prison preparation for this type of epidemic … because “they were not given them masks, or cleaning tools that could be useful for his recovery. This is contrary to all recommendations to the Surgeon General and CDC. “

Melly is asking the judge if he can get out of jail and put in house arrest and treatment at a medical facility at his own expense. Melly, of course, was sitting in a Florida jail more than a year afterwards arrested and charged in the double killing of two of his friends.