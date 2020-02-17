[yo-gotti-turns-into-snow-command-in-all-white-everything-drip-at-nba-all-star-weekend]

As viewed on SOHH.com – abide by @sohh @sohhdotcom

Memphis rapper Yo Gotti is all about constant flexing. The hip-hop star went on-line this 7 days to share icy footage of himself from NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Major Specifics: Gotti went to his Instagram web site Monday with pictures of himself in all-white all the things apparel from the Chi.

Higher-Essential Particulars: This earlier weekend, Gotti reacted to his common “Pose” report staying utilised for a Kobe Bryant NBA tribute.

Hold out, There’s Far more: Gotti not too long ago recruited rap stars Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert for his “Pose” remix.

Right before You Go: A couple times in the past, Yo dished on his all-time top rated 5 favored hustlers.