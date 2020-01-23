Yo-yo blood pressure readings in adolescence are a bad sign of future health

If your blood pressure fluctuates from low to high and back again in your twenties, this could be bad for heart health in middle age, as new research shows.

In fact, every 4 mm Hg increase in systolic blood pressure – the highest number in one reading – was associated with a 15 percent higher risk of heart disease in middle age in young adulthood, according to the research team.

Director of Studies Dr. Yuichiro Yano believes the results affect how routine blood pressure checks are interpreted by doctors.

“If a patient enters with a measurement in December and a significantly lower one in January, the average may be within the range that appears normal,” said Yano, an assistant professor of family medicine at Duke University in Durham, NC.

“But is this difference related to the health consequences in later life?” he said in a Duke press release. “That’s the question we wanted to answer in this study, and it turns out the answer is yes.”

In their study, the researchers collected data on almost 3,400 people who participated in a heart disease study in the mid-1980s.

Patients’ blood pressure was measured several times in the following 10 years, and after a decade the patients were on average around 35 years old.

Until then, the researchers identified which patients had fluctuations in systolic blood pressure and followed up their heart disease for another 20 years when they were 55 years old on average.

During these years 181 participants died and 162 had cardiovascular diseases or events such as heart disease, heart failure, stroke, mini-stroke or a stent that was used to unblock the arteries.

The Duke team found that blood pressure fluctuations in adolescence correlated with higher chances of heart problems decades later. This finding was true even when the researchers considered the average blood pressure of a patient in young adulthood.

According to Yano, current guidelines, which prescribe to doctors whether blood pressure medication should be prescribed, ignore the variability in blood pressure values.

“I think there was a belief that variability is a random phenomenon,” he said, “but this research suggests that it may not be. Variability is important.”

Two cardiologists who had nothing to do with the new research agreed that it might be worthwhile to monitor yo-yo blood pressure readings.

Dr. Guy Mintz directs cardiovascular health at the Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He said that younger patients in particular often play down blood pressure spikes.

“Many patients come to the office and have high blood pressure, but before the doctor can say high blood pressure, the patients have their script: ‘I had coffee this morning, I ran here, I was difficult at work or I had it” Ethnic salty food last night, “said Mintz.

But “the message from this study is powerful and important,” he said. “Doctors cannot accept patient excuses and must be more vigilant in treating hypertension at an earlier age.”

These treatments are not only medications, Mintz added, but they also include lifestyle changes such as reducing salt, shedding extra pounds, and starting an aerobic exercise routine.

“Medications should only be considered if lifestyle intervention does not bring the patient to the blood pressure target,” said Mintz.

Dr. Satjit Bhusri is a cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. When he read the results, he said there were physiological reasons why fluctuations in blood pressure could accelerate heart disease.

“When blood pressure fluctuates from very high to very low, our organs cannot respond and function in a stable state,” said Bhusri. “As a result, they harden, the arteries stiffen, and the heart muscle can even fail. It’s like a fire hose is repeatedly turned on and off.”

The report was published online on January 22 in the journal JAMA Cardiology.

More information

For more information on blood pressure, see the American Heart Association.

