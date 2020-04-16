Yo Yo Honey Singh’s health change lockdown is really mind-boggling! Yes!

Popstar Yo Yo Honey Singh is making the most of this lockdown by gaining weight and toning his muscles. By observing it, the results are impressive.

The rapper took to Instagram to share a photo of his recently toned body.

Yo-Yo Honey Singh’s Real Change in Lockdown Is Real Mind Bogeling!

“I’ve said work in progress! Getting the most out of this lockout, ”Honey Singh wrote in the caption.

The singer, who started out as a rather slender and fit person, returned to the public eye after an intermission from last year’s track “Makhna”, where she was clearly fat. In fact, in one line of the song, she actually laughed at her then-acquired circle: “You are a thin woman, but I am weighed down.”

And

He looked even more weighty in his latest song “Loka”, but it seems that Honey Singh is now ready to change that image when we see him after the lockdown.

Praising his efforts, singer Jazbi commented: “No pain, no gain. Looking for a good brother. The window that shera.”

One fan commented: “Old YoYo is coming soon!”

Another fan told her: “You refresh this pesky, you’re always winning!”

On the work front, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s latest track “Moscow Mashuka” has received over 1 million views.

The rhythmic number featuring Neha Kakkar is written in a mix of Punjabi and Russian languages.

