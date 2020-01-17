Yoga exercises can help with digestion, bloating

If you feel bloated or full at work after lunch, and you sit at your desk, you may think that all you can do is leave it on and wait for your stomach to settle.

Or maybe you pop a freely available pill to help with digestion or take digestive enzymes. Anyway, if you are looking for better digestion, you can include the following yoga postures in your afternoon to help things move and reduce gas and bloating.

These postures can be done after every meal, and concentrate on holding them for 5 breaths each. You breathe in and out through your nose to calm and soothe the body.

Sitting Twist

Stephanie Mansour in the final position of a rotating chair pose, part of her yoga detox workout. Brian Ernst / Sun Times

Twists help improve digestion because they compress and then release the digestive tract and intestines.

Sometimes the digestive system can stagnate, so bringing fresh blood to this part of the body will help with digestion.

To make a sitting turn, you start to sit behind your desk for a long time, relax your shoulders and pull your navy to your spine. Then slowly turn to the right and hold this position for 5 breaths. Then switch to the left.

Knee hug

Stephanie Mansour in the final position of a single knee hug, part of her digestive training yoga. Brian Ernst / Sun Times

Compressing your stomach can also help improve digestion and get things moving.

Simply hug your right knee in your chest and hold 5 breaths. As you exhale, let your knee get further into your stomach. Then switch and hug the left knee to your chest. You can also bring both knees into your chest. This attitude is also good for gas release.

Child’s Pose

Child health and fitness expert Stephanie Mansour, part of her digestive training yoga.Brian Ernst / Sun-Times

Finally, to help release gas and reduce bloating, you can switch to Child’s Pose.

When you sit at your desk, just turn forward and reach your arms in front of you on your desk. Let your lower back relax and breathe deeply. As you breathe in, you want to fill your stomach so that it presses against your legs. As you breathe out, remember that your stomach becomes smaller and leaves the legs. Stay here for 5 breaths.

If you lie on the floor or on a yoga mat, you get on your knees and open your knees wide. Then carefully go backwards so that your gluteal muscles reach over your heels. Stretch your arms out in front of you and relax your shoulders. Take a deep breath 5 times.

Stephanie Mansour wants you to “step up” your fitness regime Mansour supports private customers in weight loss, advises fitness / health / lifestyle on national TV shows and offers her free 21-day challenge online View her fitness tips every Sunday in the Well section of the Chicago Sun Times and visit its website at stepitupwithsteph.com.