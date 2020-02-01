Yoga forms to help combat the attitude of cold weather

Running fast and rounding off from the cold under a winter coat can destroy your posture. Tight hips, tight shoulders and a lanky upper body are just some of the results of this posture in cold weather. That is why we have a number of yoga postures to remedy this.

As a certified yoga instructor, I recommend going to a yoga class or doing a few specific postures during the day. The poses below open the shoulders, back, hips and chest. Breathe in and out through your nose while performing these poses.

Bright Goddess Pose

Health and fitness expert Stephanie Mansour shows the first step in a clear goddess yoga pose.Brian Ernst / Sun-Times

Stand with your feet wider than your hips and your toes are turned slightly out. Reach your arms up in a star shape.

Bend your knees to the sides and sink low down so that your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Bend the elbows in a goal post position with your upper arms parallel to the ground.

From here you bend your upper back and open your chest while bringing your arms back. Breathe in here, then breathe out and return to the starting position. Repeat this 5 times.

Modest warrior

Health and fitness expert Stephanie Mansour demonstrates the final step in a modest warrior yoga pose. Brian Ernst / Sun Times

Before entering Humble Warrior, practice your hands behind your back and bring your shoulders back. Relax your neck and stretch your chest. Then release this and go to Warrior 1.

Step with your left foot back and your right foot forward and keep the feet as wide as the hips.

Bend the right knee over the right ankle and keep the left leg straight.

Turn the left foot on a diagonal so that it points to the left front corner of your mat.

Grab your hands behind your back from this position. Hinge forward on your hips and bend your chest down into your right thigh.

Hold this for a few breaths and then slowly rise again.

Both positions open the chest and hips, and can be done a few times during the day!

Stephanie Mansour wants you to “step up” your fitness regime Mansour assists private customers in weight loss, advises fitness / health / lifestyle on national TV shows and offers her free 21-day challenge online View her fitness tips every Sunday in the Well section of the Chicago Sun Times and visit its website at stepitupwithsteph.com.