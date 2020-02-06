Yogendra ‘Yogi’ Puranik: The first Indian voice in Tokyo politics

Everything changed for Yogendra Puranik the day he attended a committee meeting in 2016 and discussed a plan to create a version of Little India District in Nishikasai, a district of the Edogawa community in Tokyo with a substantial Indian population.

Puranik is the “only Indian with a professional background” who took part. The rest of the Indian representation consists of restaurant owners, a reflection of the “old diaspora”.

“You should have included the professionals,” Puranik, now 42, told the Japan Times, referring to the new wave of migrants made up of Indians working in IT and multinational companies. “These are the people who are fighting, and their experiences and suggestions are important.”

The plan was an Indian street with 50 or 60 shops – restaurants, grocery stores, clothing stores, etc. – as well as a Hindu temple and a hospital with Indian doctors.

Puranik did not consider the plan affordable. There were already so many Indian restaurants in the area that barely came by, and the only Hindu temple in the Edogawa district, where around 13 percent of the Indian community in Japan is concentrated, was still collecting funds to get out of debt. It wasn’t just the money either. There was also the question of which God the new temple would be dedicated to, and that, he pointed out, would surely be an issue.

Regarding hospitals, Puranik thought it better to focus resources on equipping existing hospitals and clinics with doctors who can speak English, which benefits both the Indian community and other non-Japanese living in the region. In addition, hiring Indian doctors would require a change in laws that strictly regulate the sectors in which foreigners can work.

He also had a lot of other ideas. “My suggestion was to give Japanese classes, train how to adapt to life in Japan, help Indian women find work, educate for their children, etc. – what benefits the foreign community as a whole,” Puranik explains.

However, his enthusiasm met with resistance. “My suggestions to the city council became a controversial debate,” which got out of control and resulted in the city council threatening to throw Puranik out of Nishikasai. If there was ever a life-changing moment for him, it was this.

“Then the whole thought process started for me to get into politics,” he says. “I wanted to join the other side of the table to share the opinion of the foreign community with the city council.”

Three years later, “Yogi”, as it is popularly called, is himself a city councilor – the first person of Indian origin to be elected to office in Japan. He is also a naturalized Japanese citizen, a legal requirement for any foreigner hoping to enter politics at any level, as well as a single father. The experience of raising his half-Chinese son in a country that emphasizes a narrative of cultural homogeneity helped persuade him to use politics to bring about social change, but the fiery exchange at this meeting in 2016 sparked the Ignition on.

Mutual understanding

Speaking of which: The delegate Yogendra Puranik can remember mediating between the Indian and Japanese residents of an apartment building about methods of waste disposal. It was one of the many experiences that prompted him to go into politics. | MEGHA WADHWA

Puranik first visited Japan as a student for a month in 1997 and then for a year in 1999. In March 2001, he came to Tokyo to work in the IT industry. He married his Chinese girlfriend this summer, but they separated a week after their son Chinmay was born in 2002 and divorced five years later. Puranik raised his son as a single parent with the support of his mother Rekha, who runs an Indian restaurant in Kasai.

In 2005, Puranik moved to Nishikasai to promote Chinmay’s cultural education and need the support of the Indian community as a single father. He volunteered for the Indian and Japanese communities and took part in cultural festivals. Because of these experiences, he was a kind of liaison between his Indian and Japanese neighbors, many of whom lived side by side in Nishikasai’s semi-public apartment blocks, also known as UR (Urban Renaissance) houses.

“I realized that the Indians who lived in these apartments knew no garbage disposal rules or many other rules in the UR apartment because they were all written in Japanese,” he says. “I explained this to the Japanese side, who often complained to me about (the Indians). So I helped to write documents in English so that the non-Japanese speakers could know and follow the rules. “

Eventually Puranik became the secretary of the Resident Committee and later its deputy chair. He took part in more intercultural activities to bring the Indian and Japanese communities closer together.

When the earthquake in Great East Japan in 2011 rocked Tokyo and devastated northern Japan, Puranik and other volunteers helped their neighbors restart gas and electricity, which automatically turns off during an earthquake.

“We also set up a hotline for Indians and I shared my personal phone number,” he recalls. “In the first few days, I answered around 200 calls and questions about radiation protection, food and water safety. This was the time when people accepted me even more than before as a volunteer for the community. “

After the March 2011 quake, Puranik decided to permanently settle in Japan and applied for citizenship. At that time, he worked for Mizuho Bank as Vice President of Operations Strategy. He became a Japanese citizen in 2012.

“I haven’t changed because my nationality or my passport has changed. I have very good relationships with Japanese and Indians. If I watch a match and it is Japan against another country, I would always support Japan. If it is India against another country, I would always support India. If it’s Japan versus India … then there will be a split, ”he says with a laugh. “I’m just going to enjoy the game.”

“For me, both countries are the same. But if you ask me where I want to spend my age, I think I will continue in Japan. I would choose to die in Japan because the years of my stay here are getting longer. “

family matters

Puranik’s son was among the first students to attend one of the new Indian schools in Tokyo, but Puranik was concerned about the lack of Japanese-language classes and limited extra-curricular activities at school, which is why he decided to make Chinmay a typical Japanese School in fifth grade.

“His Japanese language skills were almost zero at the time, but he learned it very quickly,” says Puranik. “The good thing about the Japanese school was that not only did it improve its language skills, which is important to find local friends, but it also had a good environment and facilities for extracurricular activities such as sports and music. Financially it was good for me because the Japanese schools are free and I spent about 80,000 to 100,000 yen a month on Indian schools. “

Chinmay started playing the piano, drums, and tennis, but while he was busy after school, he wasn’t happy with the lessons. Although his language skills improved, he struggled to achieve the standard required to study subjects such as history and geography in Japanese.

As a result, Chinmay was bullied by one of his teachers. She kept him away from physical education and justified his exclusion on the grounds that his Japanese was not polite enough. She told him to learn Japanese properly before he could participate.

“He was depressed,” Puranik explains. “Initially, the education committee didn’t listen to me, but I warned them that I would go to court and an investigation came up and it was proven that the teacher was bullying my son. The teacher finally wrote an apology letter and accepted her mistake. “

This incident prompted Puranik to send his son to a British boarding school, where he entered the ninth grade with a scholarship. He says his son is now enjoying school.

Be heard: Yogendra Puranik speaks in the legislative assembly. The politician known as “Yogi” wants to use his position as a politician to speak more directly to members of the foreign community.

According to Puranik, his commitment to the community and the situation of his son in school gave him a better understanding of the problems people in his community faced every day. These experiences and the gap with the city council inspired him to give politics a chance. On April 21, 2019, he received 6,477 votes in the Edogawa local elections and was given a seat in the congregation.

“I want to go to the field and ask people about their problems,” he says. “I haven’t seen this happen, and that’s the change I want to make. I want to schedule open house meetings where people can just come and talk about their problems.”

Puranik also operates the Edogawa India Culture Center, which offers free courses on yoga, languages, cooking, art and music, classical and contemporary dance, films, culture and philosophy of the subcontinent.

“My motto is that I will build the bridge between Japanese and foreigners,” explains Puranik. “When I say Bridge, I want to have a precise schedule for some initiatives that can actually bring Japanese and non-Japanese together. One thing is to create an intercultural interaction between the migrants and the hosts. The second thing I focus on is more a structured educational focus on how non-Japanese can live better in Japan and how Japanese can feel towards non-Japanese. “

When Japan cautiously opens its doors to more foreign workers, Puranik realizes that people need to open their minds to cultural differences, but he says that the new arrivals are also responsible.

“There will be things that the Japanese should change from a global perspective, and the non-Japanese will have to change from a Japanese perspective – ‘Ayumiyori’, as we say in Japanese, which means that both sides have to walk a bit towards the center. “

If Japan no longer accepts other cultures soon, Puranik fears that this country might not only have difficulty attracting top talent, but also lose its global-thinking citizens against the competition.

“I came to Japan as the first generation. Japan will suffer from a shortage of people and I believe that the government must make an effort to keep the second and third generations here, ”says Puranik. “I am sure that my son will be an excellent human resource in the future, but the question is whether Japan can keep it or not.”