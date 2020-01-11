Yokohama FC’s Kazuyoshi Miura receives contract renewal

Loading...

FC Yokohama announced on Saturday a contract extension for former Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura, the world’s oldest professional footballer, who will take him into his 35th professional season.

Miura, who will turn 53 on February 26, will begin the upcoming season in the first division of the J. League for the first time since 2007 after Yokohama FC made it into the top division at the end of last season.

“I was able to renew my contract with FC Tokyo for the 2020 season,” said Miura in a statement.

“I hope I enjoy playing football and remember to be grateful as I strive to achieve the club’s goal of staying in the J1.” I will work hard to contribute to the team’s victories. “

Last season, Miura only played three games and scored no goals. But he continued to build on his record as the oldest player in the J. League, which is now 52 years, 8 months and 29 days.

Yokohama FC opens their season on February 23 against Vissel Kobe. The home game will take place on March 1st against Kashiwa Reysol.