[yomar-alamo-vs-kendo-castaneda-options-on-boxeo-telemundo-this-friday-night]

RINGSIDE 27/02/2020

“Boxeo Telemundo,” the #one Spanish-language boxing system in the U.S., proceeds this Friday, February 28 at 11: 35 p.m. on Telemundo, featuring two undefeated fighters as they fight for the jr. welterweight title.

WBO #8th rated NABO winner Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (17–one 12 KO’s) places his title on the line soon after a productive 2019 time, squaring off versus Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (17- eight KO’s), are living from Osceola Heritage Park Occasions Heart. This will be Castaneda’s debut on “Boxeo Telemundo” and a person of the most significant matches of his job to day.

“Boxeo Telemundo ” commentators René Giraldo and Edgar López will connect with the motion along with Globe Boxing Champion and previous Olympian Abner Mares.

All fights will be broadcast reside on Telemundo and live stream on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app with more intensive information and material on TelemundoDeportes.com, like accessibility to the weigh-in and exclusive powering-the-scenes material. In addition, shorter form material that include things like fighters, behind the scenes and information will be produced exclusively for Telemundo Deportes’ social media platforms using the hashtag #BoxeoTelemundo.

Orlando “Zurdo De Oro” Gonzalez (13- 9 KO’s) will be creating his initial visual appeal this year as he normally takes on Charlie Serrano (16-5-two five KO’s) in an eight round Featherweight bout. The bout will provide as the co major event of the night time.

Other bouts on the card will element stablemate Henry “Moncho” Lebron (11- 9 KO’s) battling against Recky Dulay (11-seven eight KO’s) about eight rounds. The night’s distinctive attraction will aspect community favorite Christian “MC” Camacho (8-one-one one KO) in a six round bout in opposition to an opponent to be established.

“Boxeo Telemundo’s” spring sequence continues with two straight months of bouts on March six and March 13, dwell from Mexico Metropolis.

Debuting in 1989, “Boxeo Telemundo” has grown to turn into the #1 boxing sporting activities software in the U.S. among Hispanics, across broadcast and cable landscape. Considering that its launch, “Boxeo Telemundo” has broadcast above 350 title fights, showcasing some of the biggest boxing stars as they rose to stardom and gained their first championship titles, earning a standing as the clearly show “where champions are born.”

Among these stars is Saúl Canelo Alvarez, who gained his 1st pro boxing title on “Boxeo Telemundo” in 2008. Other noteworthy Champions showcased include Juan Manuel Marquez, Diego Corrales, Carlos Maussa, Floyd Mayweather, Israel Vázquez, Wilfredo Vázquez, Rafael Ruelas, Jorge Solis and several many others. In addition, renowned boxing Hall of Famers have also appeared on the show including Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera and Felix Trinidad.