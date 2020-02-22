[yong-peng-district-council-actively-marketing-no-plastic,-polystyrene-campaign]

Yong Peng District Council is the to start with neighborhood authority to acquire the initiative to have deal with-to-confront meetings with persons in marketplaces and eateries to advertise the No Plastic and Polystyrene Packaging Marketing campaign in Johor. — istock.com/AlexanderNovikov pic by means of AFP

BATU PAHAT, Feb 22 — Yong Peng District Council (MDYP) is the first nearby authority to consider the initiative to have experience-to-confront meetings with men and women in markets and eateries to advertise the No Plastic and Polystyrene Packaging Marketing campaign in Johor.

Its president Mohd Haniff Ahmad stated, this was in line with the state government’s endeavours in implementing the ban on polystyrene merchandise, consuming straws and plastic baggage, powerful July one.

He stated the campaign would contain the participation of about 3,500 traders at early morning and weekend markets, foods stalls and eateries inside of the MDYP jurisdiction, as very well as their clients.

“In today’s programme, we identified that about 70 for every cent of traders we achieved had been clueless on the ban enforcement date,” he instructed reporters just after distributing leaflets on the marketing campaign at Pekan Parit Sulong weekend marketplace, listed here, currently.

He claimed MDYP would keep on to give info and teach the community till the ban is completely enforced.

Mohd Haniff said after the ban is enforced, offenders could be fined up to RM1,000 or jailed for 6 months less than Portion 107 (two) of the Community Federal government Act 1976. — Bernama