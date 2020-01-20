Yong Tai bag international cruise terminal project in Melaka | money

KUALA LUMPUR, January 20 – Yong Tai Bhd, a developer of tourism and cultural properties, has received an order to develop an international cruise terminal in Impression City Melaka.

The wholly-owned subsidiary Yong Tai Bhd Impression Sdn Bhd accepted the letter of approval from the government of the state of Melaka today.

“The planned development is based on Kawasan Bandar VI, Daerah Melaka, which is part of Yong Tai’s main development project with an estimated gross development value of RM 8 billion,” said a report to Bursa Malaysia.

The group also signed a letter of intent with passenger terminal operator Singapore Cruise Center Pte Ltd (SCC) to hire SCC as a terminal operations and management consultant for a fee of S $ 120,000.

In a separate statement, Yong Tai Bhd CEO Datuk Wira Boo Kuang Loon said that the development of the cruise terminal would be integrated into the Terra Square mixed development project in Impression City, which is also connected to the Encore Melaka Theater.

“The completion of the cruise ship terminal will change Impression City’s development significantly and further strengthen the gross development value of the mega-project in the long term,” he said.

Boo said that the cruise terminal should also create a higher visitor frequency for the Terra Square shopping center, as it would be integrated into the planned development. – Bernama