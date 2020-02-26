yoo-ah-in-talking-about-lead-job-in-“train-to-busan”-director’s-new-film

Actor Yoo Ah In could potentially be teaming up with the creative mind powering “Train to Busan” for a new film!

On February 25, Yoo Ah In’s agency UAA explained to Osen, “Recently, we obtained the state of affairs [for a new film titled] ‘The Hell’ (literal title) from Director Yeon Sang Ho. We’re at the moment at the dialogue phase just after receiving some advising for Yoo Ah In’s participation in this movie. ”

“The Hell” is set in a society in which human beings experience supernatural phenomenon that could be viewed as a blessing or a curse, and depicts the human-manufactured hell designed to overcome these kinds of an unbearable actuality. The movie will be directed by none other than “Train to Busan” direct Yeon Sang Ho, and is based off of a webtoon by the similar title from creator Choi Kyu Seok, the artist driving the webtoon “Awl.”

The consultant from UAA continued, “Though it is correct we are in conversations for Yoo Ah In’s participation, his casting has not but been fully verified.”

Yoo Ah In is starring in two films established to release this year “Voice of Silence,” and “#By yourself.” Continuing in the development of Yoo Ah In’s penchant for thriller films, the two films are action thrillers. “Voice of Silence” is a story about two adult men who are the “cleaners” for a criminal group and cleanse up the aftermath of messes and just one working day are offered an unconventional buy. “#ALONE” stars two survivors of a viral outbreak having difficulties to survive in a metropolis underneath lockdown.

