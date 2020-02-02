Yoo Jae Suk finds his former members of “Infinite Challenge” Park Myung Soo and Jung Joon Ha during his variety show

Yoo Jae Suk took advantage of a mini “Infinite Challenge” meeting with his former co-stars!

In the February 1 episode, Jung Joon Ha and Park Myung Soo visited Yoo Jae Suk’s ramen restaurant on “How Do You Play?” “Infinite Challenge” was a popular variety show that aired for 13 years from 2005 to 2018. The show aired its last episode on March 13, 2018 and left open the possibility of a new season.

Yoo Jae Suk said, “We have gathered in front of the cameras for the first time in a long time. Since I do this alone, I think about you a lot and I feel so alone. “

Jung Joon Ha commented, “You remember when I said once,” It’s a survival competition, isn’t it? “On” Infinite Challenge? “I predicted that Jae Suk would do a TV show on his own.”

Park Myung Soo added, “While watching Jae Suk sing, I thought about how I would have had fun in a different way. But I didn’t think I should have worked harder at the time. But my physical endurance is better than before. “

He then made everyone laugh, saying to Jung Joon Ha, “You have to complain a little and say you want to appear on television.”

