[yoo-jae-suk-goes-on-friendship-excursion-with-lee-kwang-soo,-ji-suk-jin,-+-jo-se-ho-on-“how-do-you-enjoy?”]

On the February 15 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Engage in?”, Yoo Jae Suk took a reward trip with his great mates Ji Suk Jin, Lee Kwang Soo, and Jo Se Ho.

All three pals showed up believing they had been likely on a one particular-on-a single family vacation with Yoo Jae Suk, leading the producers to hilariously expose that they experienced requested all three of them if they ended up offered at the same time.

Ji Suk Jin shared, “This is the electricity of this program. The viewership ratings strike double-digits.” He jokingly additional, “That’s why I came on the demonstrate.” When he observed that Lee Kwang Soo would be going on the excursion as well, he hilariously commented, “What is this? Is this ‘Running Male?’”

Yoo Jae Suk explained, “I never have a good deal of individuals I’m close to.” He shared that he was also very good pals with Yoo Hee Yeol and Lee Juck, leading Jo Se Ho to joke, “We’re just pushovers. [Yoo Jae Suk] likes people today who have considerably less information than him.”

Ji Suk Jin also elaborated on his relationship with Yoo Jae Suk, indicating they’ve been pals since 1991. He explained, “With Yoo Jae Suk, we can just sit there and do nothing at all nevertheless not be bored. Back when he wasn’t renowned, we the moment went to Busan on a trip. It was 30 many years in the past, but we paid out about five,000 received (around $4.20) to continue to be at an inn.”

Lee Kwang Soo and Jo Se Ho shared their personal stories of their friendship with Yoo Jae Suk as perfectly. Lee Kwang Soo to start with recalled, “I experienced just debuted by a sitcom. It was 10 a long time in the past. We fulfilled in a lavatory, and he was the first superstar to talk to me informally.” In the meantime, Jo Se Ho spelled out, “We became near though showing jointly on ‘Come to Perform.’ We communicate on the cellphone at the very least a few moments a week.”

Ji Suk Jin continued to present how close he was to Yoo Jae Suk, asking him, “Isn’t it really hard to reside as Yoo Jae Suk? It signifies you obtain focus from everybody, and if I feel about it, it appears to be like it would be so challenging.” Yoo Jae Suk responded with a query of his personal, jokingly asking, “Why did you commence generating Tik Toks?” Ji Suk Jin awkwardly answered, “I do all forms of social media.”

Right after grabbing a food together, the team went purchasing and visited a reserve cafe. Ji Suk Jin shared, “This is the very first time in my lifetime that I have at any time come to a single of these. This is a vacation…” Jo Se Ho and Lee Kwang Soo agreed, expressing, “It’s alright to occur on a typical working day, but on a family vacation?” complaining that their passions never align with Yoo Jae Suk’s.

Yoo Jae Suk returned after purchasing humanities textbooks and sharing them with his pals. He suggested they begin reading through them and then participating in dialogue, adding, “Since it’s our first dialogue, let us begin with self-introductions.”

Ji Suk Jin commenced, “My lifetime purpose is pleasure. I’m moving forward for my beloved spouse, my kid, and my contentment.” Lee Kwang Soo shared, “I’m not a comedian, but I’m on a weekend wide variety present.” Jo Se Ho remarked, “My occupation is sharing laughter.” Yoo Jae Suk hilariously replied, “Considering you are a experienced, you seem to be a bit lacking [in the laughter department].” Jo Se Ho snapped back, “I make ample to take in.”

Immediately after their looking at session, the 4 moved to an escape home for a more dynamic action. Besides for Jo Se Ho, the 3 remaining members unveiled it was their very first endeavor at an escape place. Even though they in the long run ran out of time, the customers celebrated as if they had won the recreation as they finally got their handcuffs off.

Watch the full episode of “How Do You Engage in?” under!

