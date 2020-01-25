Yoo Jae Suk says he felt alone as a Yoo San Alone trotting singer

In the January 25 episode of “How Do You Play?” From MBC, Yoo Jae Suk shared his feelings about the promotion of trot singer Yoo San Seul.

This episode featured the second half of Yoo San Seul’s farewell concert for his debut album, which took place on December 22. After singing his three songs, he finished the concert. Despite public calls for a reminder, he joked, “I have no more songs.”

Later, he came out on stage dressed in a normal suit and said, “I’m the MC of Yoo San Seul’s concert, Yoo Jae Suk. I feel like it’s been a while since I last appeared on “How do you play?” “

More seriously, he continued, “I felt uncomfortable as a Yoo San Alone. It wasn’t that the clothes were uncomfortable, but my mind was uncomfortable. The most difficult thing for me was loneliness. “

Yoo Jae Suk recently won the Daesang for his work on “Running Man” at the SBS Entertainment Awards 2019 and the best newcomer award for his work from Yoo San Seul at the MBC Entertainment Awards 2019.

Discover the last episode of “How do you play?” Below!

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?