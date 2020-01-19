Yoo Jae Suk talks about winning a Daesang and Rookie award the same year

In the January 19 episode of SBS “Running Man”, cast members talked about their recent experience at the year-end awards.

Yoo Jae Suk won the Daesang at the SBS Entertainment Awards 2019 and the Rookie Award for Variety at the MBC Entertainment Awards 2019. The latter was for his work as an alter ego singer Yoo San Seul. He said, “I didn’t expect that, but I won the Rookie award last night. I finally finished the full range of prices. “

HaHa joked: “You still miss one, right?”, Referring to Lee Kwang Soo’s SNS Star Award. Yoo Jae Suk joked in return: “I said there was a price I really wanted, right? The Popular Star Award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards “, referring to another award won by Lee Kwang Soo.

Yoo Jae Suk also mentioned that Kim Jong Kook and Yang Se Chan had won the Top Excellence and Excellence awards respectively. Ji Suk Jin joked with Yang Se Chan, “Your girlfriend cried, but you didn’t cry,” referring to Jun So Min.

HaHa added to the false “love line” by saying, “During the after party, Yang Se Chan got drunk and said,” I’m just going to act towards Somin as my heart dictates.

In the end, Yoo Jae Suk thanked the audience and said, “I am sincerely grateful to have received such an important award as” Running Man “approaches its 10th anniversary.”

