yoo-ji-tae,-lee-bo-youthful,-got7’s-jinyoung,-jeon-so-nee,-and-extra-get-their-initial-glance-at-script-for-new-drama

The future drama “Blossom” (functioning title) is gearing up for a sturdy commence with a star-studded forged executing their very first script studying!

The tvN drama, which is established to premiere in April, stars Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Youthful as Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo, initially enjoys who meet up with once again following everything in their lives get turned upside down. GOT7’s Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee will participate in the previous versions of Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo, respectively, earning this tale of romance one particular that spans a lot of years.

The 1st script reading took location on February 26, in which all of the cast collected with the production crew and director Son Jung Hyun to get a sense for everyone’s figures. Son Jung Hyun claimed to the collected team, “I consider that viewers would be comforted and can discover with that which moves their hearts. I hope that ‘Blossom’ can develop into that type of drama for all people who watches it.”

When the studying began, it became clear that all of the cast embraced their characters. Yoo Ji Tae remodeled into Han Jae Hyun, who is effective for a heartless firm, and Lee Bo Younger remodeled into Yoon Ji Soo, a doing work mother just battling to make it. They snagged the spotlight with their going performance as outdated flames who by chance reunite to rekindle their very first adore.

Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee also gave a stellar looking at efficiency, exhibiting off their chemistry by illustrating the cherished reminiscences built of Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo’s youthful times. With the distinction of their gorgeous and relocating scenes to the bleaker current day, the four main solid users brought the melodrama to the subsequent amount and amped up the anticipation for the drama.

Of course, they weren’t the only kinds to steal the clearly show. Park Si Yeon, who plays Han Jae Hyun’s wife Jang Search engine marketing Kyung, designed a tense ambiance with her sharp and pointed allure. Lee Tae Sung plays Joo Youthful Woo, a male who is infatuated with Yoon Ji Soo and has had eyes only for her for a extended time. Other large names this sort of as Moon Sung Geun, Jang Gwan, Byung Hun, Min Sung Wook, and Eun Hae Sung all participated in the script studying, as very well.

“Blossom” is set to premiere subsequent the finale of “Hi Bye, Mama!” in April.

