Yoo Seon Ho tells how he got closer to the “Handsome Tigers” team + his future plans for music

Singles magazine published their new photo shoot and interview with Yoo Seon Ho!

The young star currently appears in the SBS basketball variety show “Handsome Tigers” alongside Lee Sang Yoon, ASTRO Cha Eun Woo, Seo Ji Suk, Kim Seung Hyun, Julien Kang, Shorry, Kang Kyung Joon, Lee Tae Sun and Moon Soo In, with Seo Jang Hoon as coach and Joy de Red Velvet as manager.

Yoo Seon Ho talked about getting closer to the “Handsome Tigers” team, explaining, “Since I’m the youngest member, I was wondering if I would be able to get close (with the other members) immediately, but we took showers together like as soon as we met. I worried for no reason. Since everyone has very busy schedules, we haven’t played a lot of basketball together yet. I’m relearning basketball from Lee Sang Yoon and Lee Tae Sun. Soaking up sweat in yourself is fun. “

2020 is the last year before Yoo Seon Ho reaches the age of 20 (Korean age), so when asked what was his main current concern, he replied, “Knowing in which area I will be the best in the future. “

Yoo Seon Ho continued: “Since 2020 is the last year of my adolescence, I work very hard to improve myself. I want to accumulate and keep the emotions and thoughts that we can only feel during their adolescence so that I can come back to them later. I hope that my current experiences will become important assets in the future. I’m also not going to slow down my practice of singing and acting. “

Yoo Seon Ho also spoke about his future plans for music. He said, “I want to practice ballads diligently because it’s a genre I like and if I have the opportunity, I want to present my own ballad.”

Watch Yoo Seon Ho in the latest episode of “Handsome Tigers” below!

