yoo-seung-ho-and-lee-se-young-have-clashing-styles-of-do-the-job-in-new-“memorist”-poster

Impending tvN drama “Memorist” has unveiled a new poster showcasing Yoo Seung Ho, Lee Se Youthful, Jo Sung Ha, Go Chang Suk, Yoon Ji On, and Jun Hyosung.

“Memorist” is based mostly on a webtoon of the same identify and tells the tale of Dong Baek (Yoo Seung Ho), a detective with supernatural powers, and Han Sunlight Mi (Lee Se Youthful), an elite legal profiler, who group up to keep track of down a brutal serial killer.

The new poster shows the characters divided into two teams: the “act first” group, and the “think first” group.

Yoo Seung Ho is at the forefront of the “act first” team, throwing a kick. Subsequent to him are Go Chang Suk and Yoon Ji On, who adhere up coming to Yoo Seung Ho no make any difference what, captured in a variety of motion motions.

In the meantime, hunting unimpressed to the facet are Lee Se Youthful, Jo Sung Ha, and Jun Hyosung with a white board and pad and pen in hand.

With Yoo Seung Ho’s and Lee Se Young’s distinct investigative kinds, their “brainy” level of competition will be one thing to enjoy for in the forthcoming series.

A source from the drama stated, “Unique actors have arrive alongside one another, and they are exhibiting amazing synergy. You will be capable to see a different kind of supernatural detective drama, which will bring you backbone-tingling catharsis.”

tvN’s “Memorist” premieres Match 11 and will be readily available on Viki.

