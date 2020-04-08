Yoo Seung Ho And Lee Se Young Shows The Last “Favorite” Favorite Moments

In the ninth and tenth episodes of this week, the tvN drama “Memoris” has a memorable section. The stars of the drama Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Se Young took the opportunity to share with their favorite time fans. Needless to say, there will be pirates before!

Based on a website of the same name, “Cruel” tells the story of Dong Baek (Yoo Seung Ho), a detective with supernatural powers, and Han Sun Mi (Lee Se Young), an elite criminal profiler, who tracks down a serial killer.

Yoo Seung Ho was the first to talk about the memory I had in mind. He said, “The most memorable thought was when Dong Baek and Han Sun Mi first started collaborating, using supernatural powers and profiling skills to escort the victims. It was because of their cooperation to find the key to killing the murderer with high anticipation.”

Lee Se Young added that, said, “The moment that most could Remember the moment when it comes to that Jin Jae Gyu not be a violation. Han Sun Mi had pursued him for the last 20 years because of her belief that she has the power to remove the memories of people, so when he realized he couldn’t be the killer of ‘Firefighters, everything changed for him.’

Moving on to the last half of the drama, Yoo Seung Ho expresses great excitement for the upcoming story. “Along with the appearance of Jin Jae Gyu Dong Baek and Han Sun Mi since dealt with the case of the Eraser, the serial killer is a super power, by vigorously. However, as one of the world that have been confirmed to have power, they have be wary and doubtful. Not only that, but the audience will have to worry about the true identity of the killer. “

Lee Se Young teased the upcoming story as well, saying, “The conflict that Dong Baek and Han Sun Mi had with Eraser Removal, so I hope that their interest (in the conflict) will increase. with them, it will be a focal point in the episode that will come, will start the audience can enjoy. “

Both actors expressed their hope that audiences would enjoy the upcoming episode.

The next episode of “Memorandum” will air on April 8th.

