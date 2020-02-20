[yoo-seung-ho-and-lee-se-younger-flex-their-competencies-in-“memorist”-character-posters]

tvN’s impending Wednesday-Thursday drama “Memorist” has released character posters of Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Se Younger!

“Memorist” is based on a webtoon of the very same name and tells the story of a detective with supernatural powers (Yoo Seung Ho) and an elite prison profiler (Lee Se Youthful) who group up to track down a brutal serial killer.

Each characters flex their abilities in their character posters, staring down the digital camera with assured expressions and surrounded by the instruments of their trade. Yoo Seung Ho is surrounded by a mysterious purple aura and his tagline reads, “I flexed my supernatural powers all over again, so what?” His character, Dong Baek, is said to be like an “idol” amid law enforcement detectives and is well-liked with the community as well.

Lee Se Younger, on the other hand, places her faith in details, surrounded by equations and the tagline, “There’s a difference amongst going with your intestine and really hard facts.” Her skills and intellect place her in the situation of the youngest senior superintendent in the history of the police pressure.

The generation employees of “Memorist” mentioned, “The superpowered Dong Baek and the genius profiler Han Sun Mi have diverse charms, so them functioning with each other to resolve a mysterious crime has its own form of rigidity. You will be equipped to see a new facet to Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Se Younger.”

“Memorist” premieres on March 11 and will be out there on Viki.

