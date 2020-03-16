Yoo Seung Ho And Lee Se Youthful Get Praise For Their Top rated-Notch Performing In “Memorist”

Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Se Younger have retuned with characters various from their typical roles by way of tvN’s “Memorist.”

Centered on the webtoon of the same name, the new drama is about a detective with supernatural powers named Dong Baek (played by Yoo Seung Ho) and an elite felony profiler named Han Sun Mi (played by Lee Se Youthful) who perform alongside one another to track down a serial killer.

After the initial two episodes aired, viewers turned to various sites and social media platforms to praise their improved acting.

In guiding-the-scenes stills, we can see Yoo Seung Ho’s enthusiasm as he movies with a really serious expression. His charismatic transformation and refreshing action scenes have been sufficient to set off a warm response among the viewers. Though he is deeply focused on checking his acting immediately after filming, he warms the set with his smile in the course of break time.

Lee Se Young is also working challenging with a significant attitude when preparing for the shoot. She grabbed notice with her immersion into her position as a genius profiler with cold charisma. Inspite of thoroughly concentrating on acting when the cameras are rolling, she’s all smiles all through crack time, and she softens the tense atmosphere of the drama with her legitimate laughter.

The manufacturing crew shared, “The atmosphere on the established is both equally pleasurable and focused. The synergy developed by Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Se Younger, who explore the depths of their characters, is phenomenal. As time goes by, its true power will be displayed much more. The collaboration amongst Dong Baek and Han Sunshine Mi, who captured clues to the kidnapping and serial murders, will begin in earnest. Seem forward to a thrilling match of brains.”

“Memorist” airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:50 p.m. KST.

