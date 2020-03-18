Yoo Seung Ho And Lee Se Youthful Group Up To Catch A Felony In “Memorist”

tvN’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Memorist” has launched new stills of Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Se Youthful on the hunt for a kidnapper.

“Memorist” is dependent on a webtoon of the same identify and tells the story of Dong Baek (Yoo Seung Ho), a detective with supernatural powers, and Han Sun Mi (Lee Se Young), an elite legal profiler, who workforce up to keep track of down a brutal serial killer.

Spoilers

The prior episodes followed Dong Baek and Han Sunshine Mi working on a serial kidnapping circumstance. Dong Baek experienced picked up on images of a hammer and red pig from the fractured reminiscences of Kim Website positioning Kyung (Choi Website positioning Ryeong), a victim who was now in a coma, and was searching for clues connected to pigs. Han Sun Mi was on the cusp of securing proof but had been dismissed, top her to step away from the police pressure and get the job done with Dong Baek to come across the felony.

The new images display Dong Baek and Han Sun Mi in the vicinity of the killer’s lair. Dong Baek has injuries all more than his facial area as he glares somebody down. Han Sunshine Mi has to choose a second to control her emotions as she sees traces of the sufferer in an unforeseen place. But Dong Baek and Han Solar Mi refuse to again down, and they team up in get to accomplish the similar plans.

The approaching episode will abide by Dong Baek and Han Sunlight Mi as they confront an critical scenario. They pray that they aren’t also late and the kidnapped individual is nonetheless alive, and it even now stays to be witnessed if they will be able to save lives devoid of falling into the lure the legal has established up.

The manufacturing workers of “Memorist” said, “Dong Baek and Han Sunshine Mi have completely diverse techniques of executing issues but they both equally share the similar wish to assistance individuals and solve a circumstance. Make sure you keep seeing them as they hunt down the truth of the matter.”

“Memorist” will air on March 18 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up with the most recent episode down below!

Enjoy Now

Source (1)

How does this post make you sense?