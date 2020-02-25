yoo-seung-ho-and-lee-se-youthful-have-a-tense-come-across-in-forthcoming-drama-“memorist”

Forthcoming tvN drama “Memorist” has exposed new stills of Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Se Youthful.

“Memorist” is primarily based on a webtoon of the exact same name and tells the story of Dong Baek (Yoo Seung Ho), a detective with supernatural powers, and Han Solar Mi (Lee Se Young), an elite prison profiler, who staff up to monitor down a brutal serial killer.

In the new stills, Dong Baek and Han Sun Mi have a tense operate-in. Dong Baek gives Han Solar Mi a chilly, indignant search, when she coolly stares back, unbothered.

Yoo Seung Ho reported, “It’s been a extensive time due to the fact I have labored with Lee Se Younger, and many thanks to her boundless electrical power, filming has been definitely pleasurable. She’s a fantastic actress.”

Lee Se Younger also commented on working with Yoo Seung Ho. “There’s a whole lot where by we’re on the exact page, so our teamwork is fantastic. Yoo Seung Ho is very dedicated in the way he approaches acting, so I’m learning a large amount.” She extra, “We’re not exactly friendly with each other in the drama, but we’re acquiring a good deal of enjoyable on established.”

A source from the drama reported, “Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Se Young, who have flawlessly immersed by themselves into their characters, have explosive toughness. Their incredible transformations into their characters will attract you into the drama and make their characters doubly charming. Make sure you seem ahead to the teamwork among Dong Baek and Han Sunshine Mi, who have completely unique charms.”

“Memorist” premieres March 11 and will be accessible on Viki.

