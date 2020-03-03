yoo-seung-ho-and-lee-se-youthful-share-their-thoughts-about-reuniting-immediately-after-8-many-years-for-“memorist”

On March 3 at two p.m. KST, tvN’s impending Wednesday-Thursday drama “Memorist” held a push convention by means of livestream broadcast. Yoo Seung Ho, Lee Se Younger, Jo Sung Ha, Go Chang Suk, Jun Hyosung, and Yoon Ji On as effectively as directors Kim Hwi and So Jae Hyun have been in attendance.

Based on the webtoon of the similar name, “Memorist” tells the story of a detective with supernatural powers (Yoo Seung Ho) and an elite felony profiler (Lee Se Younger) who team up to observe down a serial killer.

Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Se Youthful were specifically at the heart of attention because they experienced starred collectively in the 2012 MBC drama “I Pass up You.”

Lee Se Younger commented, “It feels like we weren’t apart for eight decades for the reason that we have such terrific teamwork. We are going to showcase ideal compatibility. You can search forward to it.”

Yoo Seung Ho reported, “Lee Se Young is a senior in acting in contrast to me. As Lee Se Younger stated, we in shape incredibly nicely collectively. We match perfectly when it will come to what we obtain funny and acting. Probably it is because we have witnessed every other since we had been youthful, but even even though we did not act a whole lot alongside one another, I have faith in her.”

“Memorist” premieres on March 11 at 10: 50 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki!

