Yoo Seung Ho And Yoon Ji Dismissed By The Unthinkable Dangers of “Memorist”

Yoo Seung Ho and his team will face dangerous enemies in the episode “Memory” on the upcoming tv!

Based on a website of the same name, “Memorize” features Dong Baek (Yoo Seung Ho), a detective with supernatural powers, and Han Sun Mi (Lee Se Young), an elite criminal profiler, who teams up to track down serial killers.

Although Dong Baek and Han Sun Mi were raised, Eraser’s identity has not been revealed. In the last episode, Lee Shin Woong (Jo Sung Ha) is considered a possible suspect because he suffered the same injury as the Eraser, but his shocked expression slides back into the table. She stated that Yoon Dong actually Eraser, nempatake all the shock.

Eraser can not be trusted briefly because intelligence and intelligent supernatural ability to interfere with the memories. So, curious people know who the real Eraser is and if Dong Baek is really wrong.

In the newly released lake, Dong Baek has been attacked by an unknown enemy. After scanning Lee Shin Woong’s memories, Dong Baek finds himself trapped because of what happened 20 years ago. All of the clues collected so far are broken, and Eraser’s identity becomes a mystery again, putting Dong Baek in a dangerous situation.

In addition, trusted partners Dong Baek Koo Kyung Tan (Go Chang Suk) and Oh Se Hoon (Yoon Ji On) ​​also find the situation scary. After witnessing the matter, Koo Kyung Tan and Oh Se Hoon appear shocked, with their behavior expected in the upcoming episode. The curious audience knows what Dong Baek and his team will tell.

The production team of “Memorist” points out, “As forces continue to pressure Dong Baek, the cooperative’s efforts to open the Eraser’s true identity will be stronger. Dong Baek and Han Sun Mi’s hunt will open as they try to destroy Eraser’s grand plan closely. teamwork in the midst of an unknown pattern. “

“Celebrity” airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 10:50 p.m. KST.

