yoo-seung-ho-rolls-with-lovable-squad-of-flawed-detectives-in-approaching-drama-“memorist”

tvN’s approaching drama “Memorist” has revealed its to start with glimpse of Yoo Seung Ho’s squad!

Based mostly on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Memorist” is a mystery thriller that follows Dong Baek, a detective with supernatural powers (played by Yoo Seung Ho), and Han Sun Mi, a genius profiler (performed by Lee Se Youthful), as they be a part of forces to hunt down a mysterious serial killer.

Unlike several fictional heroes who disguise their identities, Dong Baek—who has the capability to scan other people’s memories—freely can make his electric power regarded to the earth as he bravely fights criminal offense and evil. Nonetheless, because of to his passion for justice and his irrepressible urge to just take action—no subject how reckless—the police section keeps him on a tight leash, with a exclusive crew of detectives closely checking him 24 hours a day.

On February 28, “Memorist” shared a sneak peek of Dong Baek on the task with his companion Oh Se Hoon (played by Yoon Ji On) and captain Koo Kyung Tan (played by Go Chang Suk). Even though the very first photograph options the 3 detectives exuding powerful, charismatic vibes as they arrive someplace jointly, the other stills expose the blundering aspect of Dong Baek’s seemingly difficult crew.

In a single image, Koo Kyung Tan seems hilariously sheepish right after remaining caught off guard although implementing fill-in powder to go over up his thinning hair. In another, each Oh Se Hoon and Koo Kyung Tan put on expressions of disbelief as they arrive at a scene the place Dong Baek has wreaked his typical havoc, making an attempt to assess just how much damage their colleague has accomplished.

However, Dong Baek’s squad is almost nothing if not fiercely faithful. In a different picture from the future drama, Oh Se Hoon wears a furious expression as he stands up for Dong Baek immediately after listening to some of their colleagues talking about him behind his again. Because of to Dong Baek’s superpowers, many of the other law enforcement officers are terrified that he’ll uncover their secrets—but the unwaveringly loyal Oh Se Hoon, who is certainly devoted to Dong Baek and usually has his again, refuses to stand by and let them smear his friend’s identify.

The trio’s teamwork extends previous the drama—according to Yoo Seung Ho, the three of them are close in actual lifetime as effectively. “I’m genuinely close with Go Chang Suk, with whom I have worked on many projects,” he said. “He’s a senior actor whom I can rely on and depend on.”

“This is my 1st time doing work with Yoon Ji On, and we also turned shut as before long as we met,” he went on. “In the drama, his character is youthful than mine, but in genuine lifestyle, he’s more mature. He’s like a definitely excellent more mature brother that I can rely on and count on while performing.”

The producers of “Memorist” added, “The chemistry in between Yoo Seung Ho, Go Chang Suk, and Yoon Ji On is amazing. You can safely and securely glance ahead to the teamwork and refreshing brother-like chemistry between the fearless Dong Baek and his trusty helpers Captain Koo Kyung Tan and Detective Oh Se Hoon.”

“Memorist” premieres on March 11 at 10: 50 p.m. KST and will be offered with English subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama under!

