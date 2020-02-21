[yoo-soo-bin-talks-about-what-it-was-like-to-operate-with-son-ye-jin,-hyun-bin,-and-choi-ji-woo-in-“crash-landing-on-you”]

Yoo Soo Bin, one particular of the rising stars from tvN’s “Crash Landing On You,” has shared some behind-the-scenes stories from the drama.

In “Crash Landing On You,” Yoo Soo Bin played North Korean soldier Kim Ju Meok, a K-drama fanatic. After meeting Son Ye Jin‘s character Yoon Se Ri, he hilariously played the middle man involving her and his fellow troopers to “translate” in between North and South Korean using his expertise attained from viewing dramas.

He commented on doing work with Son Ye Jin, declaring, “She is so beautiful so I was extremely nervous, but I was able to comfortably act due to the fact she took treatment of me like an more mature sister.” He continued, “I assume our chemistry was even greater thanks to her meticulous consideration.”

Yoo Soo Bin also referred to Hyun Bin as an actor he wishes to be like, sharing, “He has extraordinary passion for acting. I was stunned to see him get the job done so passionately with the responsibility that 1 has to have as an actor. He held us all well balanced so we ended up able to act with out considerations.” He additional that it was an honor to have gotten to get the job done with Hyun Bin, conveying, “In the long run, I want to come to be an actor like Hyun Bin who does not lose sight of his authentic intentions.”

On major of becoming a K-drama fanatic, Kim Ju Meok was also acknowledged to be a massive lover of Choi Ji Woo and her drama “Starway to Heaven.” As a parting present, Yoon Se Ri promises to aid him meet Choi Ji Woo, which he is ultimately able to do when he crosses into South Korea.

Regarding Choi Ji Woo’s shock cameo, Yoo Soo Bin shared, “Since we experienced to act with each other as before long as we met, I was quite nervous and ashamed. I feel she might’ve noticed I was anxious so she approached me 1st, declaring, ‘I’ve been enjoying the drama.’ She even built jokes so I was in the end capable to film comfortably. My meeting with Choi Ji Woo was individually an incredibly valuable and meaningful scene. I want to thank the author for like that scene and Choi Ji Woo for acting with me.”

Yoo Soo Bin also tackled their parody of an iconic “Stairway to Heaven” scene, saying, “It was at first written in the script but I felt pressured to seriously make the scene unforgettable. I didn’t want to purposefully make it funny and make pleasurable of Kwon Sang Woo. I acted as Kim Ju Meok and expressed the scene severely.”

“Crash Landing On You” aired its finale on February 16 and recorded the greatest viewership ratings in tvN historical past.

