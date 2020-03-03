yoo-yeon-seok-in-talks-to-star-in-korean-french-film

Yoo Yeon Seok could be starring in the impending Korean-French movie “Matin Calme” (Serene Early morning)!

On March 3, Star Information documented that Yoo Yeon Seok would be starring in the film “Matin Calme.” Following stories, Yoo Yeon Seok’s company King Kong by Starship clarified, “Yoo Yeon Seok has been given the supply to star in ‘Matin Calme,’ and he is positively reviewing the provide.”

In 2018, it was reported that Kang Dong Won had been cast in the movie right after discussing his role with its producers at the 2017 Cannes Film Pageant in France. Nevertheless, although the production group had frequented Korea a number of instances to talk about casting and filming, problems did not get the job done out and output was pushed again. As filming for Kang Dong Won’s Hollywood film “Tsunami LA” stored receiving delayed, Kang Dong Received sooner or later stepped down from “Matin Calme.”

Directed by Denis Dercourt of “The Web page Turner,” “Matin Calme” will comply with the story of a healthcare examiner and a Korean detective who be a part of forces to investigate the origins of a mysterious dead human body and stumble on one thing much far more disturbing in the course of action.

If Yoo Yeon Seok accepts the offer, he will be starring alongside Olga Kurylenko who starred in a lot of movies including “007: Quantum of Solace,” “Max Payne,” “Centurion,” “Oblivion,” and “A Ideal Day.”

The generation crew of “Matin Calme” will reportedly arrive in Korea late this thirty day period and start filming in April. Nonetheless, owing to issues about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the filming plan has not yet been established in stone.

At this time, Yoo Yeon Seok is also in talks to star in the film “Puppy” (performing title) with Cha Tae Hyun, and he is filming for tvN’s upcoming drama “Hospital Playlist,” which will premiere on March 12. Observe a teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, look at Yoo Yeon Seok in “Dr. Romantic” underneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)