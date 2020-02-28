yoo-yeon-seok-is-all-smiles-driving-the-scenes-of-upcoming-drama-“hospital-playlist”

Starship Leisure revealed new guiding-the-scenes shots of Yoo Yeon Seok from the poster shoot of forthcoming tvN drama “Hospital Playlist.”

“Hospital Playlist” is a new medical drama that will tell the each day tales of ordinary doctors and sufferers. The collection stars Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Dae Myung as five longtime good friends who initially achieved again in clinical university.

Yoo Yeon Seok performs a pediatric surgeon named Jung Received, who’s an complete angel to his individuals, but easily irritable with his fellow medical doctors.

In the new powering-the-scenes shots, Yoo Yeon Suk sports blue scrubs as he smiles and laughs with his costars, heightening anticipation for fantastic chemistry involving the forged.

“Hospital Playbook,” which is from director Shin Won Ho and author Lee Woo Jung of tvN’s “Reply” series and “Prison Playbook,” premieres March 11.

