[yoon-hyun-min-and-hwang-jung-eum-in-talks-for-new-kbs-romantic-comedy]

Yoon Hyun Min and Hwang Jung Eum may possibly be starring in a new drama alongside one another!

On February 19, it was described that Yoon Hyun Min and Hwang Jung Eum were being forged as the leads of KBS 2TV’s approaching drama “That Guy Is That Guy” (literal title).

In reaction to the reports, her agency CJes Leisure explained, “Hwang Jung Eum is positively taking into consideration her visual appearance in ‘That Guy is That Guy.’” Yoon Hyun Min’s agency DAIN Entertainment also mentioned, “We’re only at the stage of reviewing the provide for him to take the purpose. Practically nothing has been verified.”

This intimate comedy is about a woman who chooses to keep on being one right after having hurt from earlier associations and a guy who wants to transform his marriage with this woman through really like. The tale will blend the theme of a previous lifetime with reasonable subjects these types of as marriage and remaining one.

Yoon Hyun Min has been supplied to participate in Hwang Ji Woo, the CEO of a pharmaceutical organization. Because he does not smile and appears aloof, he’s been described as someone that’s been difficult to read through given that he was younger. Hwang Ji Woo is a character with a particular mystery and the capacity to journey to his past everyday living.

Hwang Jung Eum is in talks to portray Seo Hyun Joo, the workforce supervisor of a webtoon. She’s meticulous when it will come to her occupation, and the writers who operate with her have realized No. one many thanks to her hard function. As a great deal as people today want to prevent her since of her attention to element, they inevitably find her out for her work. Regardless of her charms, she’s had undesirable luck in the romance section and has chosen to remain solitary.

The actress has appeared in many dramas like “High Kick By way of the Roof,” “Giant,” “Listen to My Heart,” “Golden Time,” “Full Household Take 2,” “Incarnation of Funds,” “Secret Enjoy,” “Endless Adore,” “Kill Me Mend Me,” “She Was Really,” “Lucky Romance,” and “The Undateables.”

Yoon Hyun Min has been hectic with numerous jobs. The former qualified baseball participant debuted as an actor in 2012 through the SBS drama “Still You.” Because then, he has appeared in a lot of dramas including “Heartless Metropolis,” “Inspiring Era,” “A Witch’s Romance,” “Discovery of Enjoy,” “Falling for Innocence,” “My Daughter, Geum Sa Wol,” “A Beautiful Mind,” “Tunnel,” “Witch’s Court,” and “Mama Fairy and the Woodcutter.”

“That Dude is That Guy” is scheduled to air at the stop of June.

