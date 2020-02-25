yoon-shi-yoon,-block-b’s-p.o,-and-han-hye-jin-verified-to-sign-up-for-“heart-sign-3”-as-panelists

Yoon Shi Yoon, Block B’s P.O, and Han Hye Jin will be component of the panel for the third period of “Heart Sign!”

“Heart Signal” is a romance wide variety demonstrate from Channel A in which 8 strangers are living with each other for a month in the similar home. Their experiences are watched about by a team of panelists with a variety of activities in dating and adore.

The panelists examine the behavior of the men and women in the residence and consider to detect indicators of really like. In accordance to the manufacturing staff members, Yoon Shi Yoon, P.O, and Han Hye Jin will be part of Season 3 starting from its initial recording in March.

Yoon Shi Yoon stated, “It’s an honor to be capable to be a part of a clearly show that I appreciate watching. I will look for the smallest signals in the Sign Household and transmit them to the audience.”

Han Hye Jin stated that she likes the show due to the fact it is entertaining to guess what the individuals on the exhibit are contemplating. She said, “I consider that seeking for signals in other people will make me reflect back on my individual courting activities. I want to help the viewers relate to what is occurring.”

P.O explained, “I was a admirer of the very first two seasons, so I’m joyful to be becoming a member of the demonstrate as a panelist.”

Lee Sang Min has also been reported to join the panel, but his overall look has not been verified.

“Heart Signal 3” will premiere on March 25.

