[yoon-shi-yoon-in-talks-for-ocn-sci-fi-drama]

Yoon Shi Yoon is thinking of the direct function in an forthcoming sci-fi drama!

On February 19, Xportsnews claimed that Yoon Shi Yoon will most probable act in the OCN drama “Train” (doing the job title), which is planned to air in the very first fifty percent of this year.

It’s noted that Yoon Shi Yoon’s part would be Website positioning Do Received, a gentleman who loses his really like to a serial killer and therefore attempts to defend her in a parallel universe exactly where she’s nevertheless alive.

OCN informed Newsen on February 19, “Yoon Shi Yoon is contemplating a role in ‘Train.’”

Yoon Shi Yoon most recently starred in the drama “Psychopath Diary.”

Get started observing “Psychopath Diary” beneath!

Observe Now

Supply (one) (two)