Yoon Shi Yoon, Kyung Soo Jin, + Shin Becomes Yul Confirm New on New Sci-Fi Drama

It’s official: Yoon Shi Yoon, Kyung Soo Jin, and Shin So Yul will all star in the new OCN drama!

On April 6, OCN confirmed that the three actors are joining the upcoming sci-fi drama. Described as a “suspense drama universe, universal,” “train” will be told about the man who came to the truth at the end of the death of a man who loved. In the process, he continued to move back and forth between the two parallel universities.

Yoon Shi Yoon will star in the drama, Seo Do Won, a fearless detective when it comes to crime. The actor will be taking on two roles in “Train”: a character who jumps between two universities in the same hope that he can pay for sin, as well as a character who brings about his previous life because of that sin.

Kyung Soo Jin will also be taking a double role in the drama. The actress will star as Han Seo Kyung, an honest prosecutor who doesn’t shy away from expressing emotions, and a disgruntled detective who is very different from her doppelganger.

Eventually, Shin So Yul will play the role of Lee Jung Min, a tough forensic investigator whose first love is Seo Do Won and now helping him in the quest.

“The trainers” said, “Yoon Shi Yoon, Kyung Soo Jin, and Shin So Yul, with different charms, will make changes like never before seen on the train.” ‘which has a unique world view, will produce a new’ suspense-universal suspense ‘genre. Please find out more about the drama. “

“Train” is currently scheduled for this summer and will be available with English subtitles on Viki.

