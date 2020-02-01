Yoon Shi Yoon talks about his meeting with Jung In Sun in “Psychopath Diary”, his point of view on meetings, etc.

In a recent interview with MK Sports, Yoon Shi Yoon talked about finding Jung In Sun in “Psychopath Diary”, dating, and more!

The actor worked briefly with Jung In Sun in “Mirror of the Witch”. Working again with the actress, he said, “(Jung In Sun) appeared in episode one of” Mirror of the Witch, “and she got a great response. and even appeared in real-time search rankings. After that, she grew up so much thanks to the dramas. I wanted to work with her again if the opportunity arose, and I am so happy that we were able to meet again. I don’t know if it’s because I’m a fan of her acting, but it was really fun to work with her. “

To relieve stress, Yoon Shi Yoon said, “It is important to have lots of leisure. I take photos, exercise and enjoy other hobbies. I didn’t like to exercise, but after 10 years, I like it now. When I’m not working, I go scuba diving or travel. “

When asked if he had time to go out with him, the actor said, “I think it’s dangerous to go out just because you’re alone. Although I am alone. But since I’m busy, even if I want to go out with myself, it’s difficult. Actor Choi Sung Won said to me, “You have to go out with when you want to break your (busy routine).” If I meet someone who makes me want to break my routine, then I will start dating. “

Yoon Shi Yoon regretted not being able to say goodbye to season 3 of “2 days and 1 night”. He said, “If I get an offer for another variety show, I think I will. I want to try a variety of things when I get the chance. I’m not a very fun person, but if I just have to play a small role, I think I will, even if I’m busy. “

For 2020, Yoon Shi Yoon said, “This year, I want to focus on my personal life. It’s a simple goal, but I also want to study English. And I want to learn how to photograph landscapes. I want to work harder, gain weight and lose body fat to look cleaner. More than anything, I will be a good person. “

