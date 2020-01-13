Yoon Shi Yoon talks about memorable memories of “2 days and 1 night”, thoughts on meetings, etc.

Loading...

Yoon Shi Yoon shared his thoughts on his recent drama “Psychopath Diary” and more!

On January 13, Yoon Shi Yoon held an interview in which he talked about some of the filming difficulties for tvN’s “Psychopath Diary”. He shared: “The role of a psychopath is the dream of every actor as well as a poisoned apple. Your acting could be compared to that of senior actors (who have played the role of a psychopath).” However, he added that since his character was supposed to make viewers laugh like child’s play trying to act like a psychopath, he could act without feeling too overwhelmed.

Yoon Shi Yoon also spoke about the ratings for the drama, explaining: “Although we did not receive bad reviews, we also did not receive love from the general public, so it is true that I I feel responsible as the main character. However, we filmed pleasantly and the atmosphere on the set was also very good. I will become an actor who forces the viewers to stop changing channels in my next drama. I think the power that keeps people from changing channels is not the popularity of an actor, but people’s confidence in the actor’s play. “

The actor also talked about meeting the expectations of the director and the general public, adding that it was heart-warming when a director with whom he worked in the past contacted him to work with him again.

On the subject of variety shows, Yoon Shi Yoon said, “I want to make one when there is a good opportunity.” He also shared his thoughts on “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4”, saying, “ The reviews were so good. I think the identity of ‘2 Days & 1 Night’ lies in the unraveling of little stories. “

He also showed his affection for the cast of season three. Yoon Shi Yoon explained: “The actors do not share the joys and difficulties together while having the same values”, adding that other variety shows did not make him miss his cast members as much. He shared, “I dream of the stupid things I did with the hyungs, and I miss them very much.”

Yoon Shi Yoon also shared his thoughts on dating. He said, “In the past, I deliberately avoided it, but now there really is (no one).” Elaborating, Yoon Shi Yoon said, “A close manager told me, ‘You will not meet probably no one unless you meet in a project. “It’s good if things go well, but it’s very dangerous. So when I work on a project, I try not to become personal. For this reason, when a project ends, we each return to where we were originally. “

The actor also revealed that he would want to publicize his relationship if his partner wanted it too. He shared, “I would like to brag a lot about my girlfriend, but isn’t it more important to protect her privacy? I would like to brag more than anyone, but I would do my best to protect (his privacy). “

He continued to share his feelings about the romance, saying, “I want to feel so excited that it makes my fingers tremble. I think I need to know how to love my own life to be responsible for someone else. I don’t want to meet someone just because I’m alone. “

