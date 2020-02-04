York AARP volunteers can help York seniors prepare for tax for free

YORK COUNTY – York County seniors can benefit from free tax services this season thanks to volunteer efforts from the AARP Foundation’s tax-aide program, which the York AARP announced on Tuesday.
Last year, according to the York AARP in York County, nearly 100 volunteers submitted more than 4,100 income tax returns to federal, state, and local government agencies at 16 different locations across the county. There is no fee and AARP membership is not required.
Taxpayers should bring their photo ID and proof of social security or ITIN number for everyone in the tax return, including children or other dependent dependents.
Last year’s tax return is also helpful if it is available, according to the AARP of York.
AARP Tax-Aide volunteers can create most personal income tax returns, including those with a basic income. They are not trained to generate business income such as company, partnership, limited partner, farm or rental income. These types of tax returns are outside the scope of the Tax Aide program.
You can get tax help at the following locations. (Please call to make an appointment):
- Messiah United Methodist Church (York) 717-771-9042
- York Alliance Church 717-771-9042
- Union Fire Company (Manchester) 717-771-9042
- Aldersgate United Methodist Church (York) 717-771-9042
- Crispus Attucks (York) 717-771-9042
- St. Matthew Lutheran Church (York) 717-771-9042
- Red Land Senior Center (Lewisberry) 717-938-4649
- Dover Township Library 717-292-6814
- Senior Center East Area 717-252-1641
- Shrewsbury Grace UM Church 717-993-3488
- Hanover Church of the Brothers 717-633-6353
- Golden Connections Community Center (Red Lion) 717-244-7229
- Windy Hill on campus (Spring Grove) 717-225-0733
- Wrightsville Hope UM Church 717-252-1641
- Dillsburg Senior Center 717-432-2216
- White Rose Senior Center 717-843-9704
- Delta Senior Center 717-456-5753
- Northeastern Senior Center 717-266-1400
